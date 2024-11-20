Ukraine Fires Missiles Into Russia,Fuse Lit, Need Much Prayer To Avoid Major War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW 11.19.2024
UKRAINE FIRES U.S.-MADE MISSILES INTO RUSSIA
https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/19/europe/ukraine-russia-atacms-biden-strike-intl
PUTIN APPROVES EXPANDED NUCLEAR WEAPON USE IN WARNING TO U.S.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-11-19/putin-approves-expanded-nuclear-weapons-use-in-warning-to-west?leadSource=uverify%20wall
U.S. WARNED OF COMING ENERGY BROWNOUTS
https://www.wnd.com/2024/11/terrible-decision-u-s-warned-of-coming-energy-brownouts-after-russia-moves-to-block-uranium-exports/
UNDERSEA CABLE DISRUPTED FOR GERMANY AND FINLAND
https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/18/europe/undersea-cable-disrupted-germany-finland-intl/index.html
IF U.S. MISSILES USED AGAINST RUSSIA, THEN...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/crr91nn9n79o
HAS WORLD WAR 3 ALREADY BEGUN?
https://www.wnd.com/2024/11/the-emergence-of-world-war-iii-has-it-already-begun/?utm_source=wnd-news-alerts.beehiiv.com&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_campaign=has-world-war-iii-already-begun&_bhlid=41f2d9d993a048094b708011ae12cdadc800ba42
MADNESS UNLIMITED
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241118/madness-unlimited-us-deep-state-tries-to-instigate-wwiii---french-politician-1120916025.html
TRUMP READIES TO FIRE WOKE GENERALS
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2024/11/14/exclusive-pentagon-scrambling-wiping-evidence-dei-trump-readies-fire-woke-generals/
TRUMP MAY HAVE TO USE FEDERAL VACANCIES REFORM ACT OF 1998
https://x.com/LeoTheLion1964/status/1858518596344832289
PLOT TO FORM A SHADOW GOVERNMENT
https://conservativeactionalerts.com/articles/dem-congressman-openly-reveals-plot-to-form-shadow-government-names-individuals-who-could-undermine-every-trump-cabinet-member
