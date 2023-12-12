Create New Account
Deadly Tornado Outbreak Ravages Tennessee, Claims Six Lives
Published Yesterday

Breitbart


Dec 11, 2023


An outbreak of tornadoes in Tennessee Saturday tragically took the lives of at least six people, including a child. Tornadoes were also reported in the surrounding states.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/QLRnl0wTQsg/

