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New Rockefeller COVID-19 Action Plan & The UN-s NWO Website As The CDC Goes Door to Door
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56 views • May 26, 2020
I felt the obligation to be sure this video got out there, before it gets scrubbed. Because it is an excellent video on how the UN/NWO crowd is recruiting people to become 'professional' snitches, under the cover of being contact tracers. She rather well puts down how they are doing this and suggests, cleverly, how patriot minded folks could put the old 'monkey wrench' into the whole sham.
As we go one, we go all!
As we go one, we go all!
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