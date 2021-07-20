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There's more of us than there are of them. They're panicking now.
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171 views • July 20, 2021
Ken Matthews of KenMatthewsMedia.com and WHP 580 Radio discusses the lengths the government and political parties are willing to go to control us. But WE THE PEOPLE are in control. If the the Left didn't own the news media, Hollywood and the schools they couldn't spread so much false information. In the end the Truth wins out. It's our job to get the truth out regardless of the narrative machine(s). The censorship will get worse as the Liars lose control. Get ready !
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