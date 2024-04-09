Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sea Turtles Brought Back to Ocean After Being Saved from Low-Temperature Conditions
channel image
High Hopes
3144 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
9 views
Published Yesterday

Breitbart


Apr 8, 2024


34 rehabilitated sea turtles were rescued from very cold conditions recently and were returned to the ocean from Jekyll Island, Georgia, in reportedly the largest release of sea turtles made in Georgia's history.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/F1q8cLPNaHg/

Keywords
coldgeorgiabreitbartsavedrescuesea turtlesoceanjekyll islandlow temperature

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket