Sea Turtles Brought Back to Ocean After Being Saved from Low-Temperature Conditions

Breitbart
Apr 8, 2024
34 rehabilitated sea turtles were rescued from very cold conditions recently and were returned to the ocean from Jekyll Island, Georgia, in reportedly the largest release of sea turtles made in Georgia's history.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/F1q8cLPNaHg/
