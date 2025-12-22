Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Food as medicine Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is an introduction to the world of how to use food as medicine. The ancient Chinese understood the concept of pairing food to both the external environment as well as each individuals internal diet.
All foods can be hot or cold, dry or moist. Does it make sense to have heating foods when the temperature outside is 115 degrees? Of course not. Watch this video and learn the magic of pairing your food choice to what is right for you.