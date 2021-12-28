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WILL WE RECAPTURE OUR REPUBLIC? | Devolution Part 2
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
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233 views • December 28, 2021
DEVOLUTION – WILL WE RECAPTURE OUR REPUBLIC?
SPECIAL GUEST: • PATEL PATRIOT https://www.devolution.link/

SHOW DESCRIPTION: PART 2 of 2
The signs are all there. The clues have been left behind. Are MAGA patriots the only ones who see that President Trump possibly outsmarted them all? Tonight We explore the concept of Devolution with Patel Patriot who has painstakenly broken down in granular details the supporting evidence of what appears to be a master plan set in motion to expose the deep state and recapture our Republic. Has devolution been set in motion?
Patel Patriot joins Ann Vandersteel
STEELTRUTH WEEKNIGHTS 9PM EST https://www.steeltruth.com
Keywords
ann vandersteelpart 1devolutionsteel truthpatel patriot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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