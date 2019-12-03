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Checking in on the monitors and The Sun
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18 views • December 03, 2019
Today's Music is: Bachman & Turner ~ Not Fragile LIVE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Hbt4rtK0L0
Thanks to all who share these videos
If anyone wants to support me and my channel you can do so here paypal.me/kathymello Anything received would go towards an Editor to upgrade what I can do
http://www.isstracker.com/ Recently added after I had a request for it
https://helioviewer.org/
For EARTHQUAKE monitor app. go to WOLTON.NET
https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/lasco-coronagraph
https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/wsa-enlil-solar-wind-prediction
http://www.swpc.noaa.gov/ for Aurora Predictions
http://www.earthquake3d.com/
http://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/wsa-enlil-solar-wind-prediction
SDO data is found at https://sdo.gsfc.nasa.gov/data/ and is "Courtesy of NASA/SDO and the AIA, EVE, and HMI science teams."
http://sosrff.tsu.ru/?page_id=7 for Schumann's Resonance
https://iswa.gsfc.nasa.gov/IswaSystemWebApp/index.jsp?i_1=388&l_1=540&t_1=696&w_1=516&h_1=307&s_1=0!3!0!SWMF2011wRCM.dst!&i_2=585&l_2=543&t_2=344&w_2=500&h_2=333&s_2=0_0_10_3&i_3=578&l_3=65&t_3=291&w_3=418&h_3=402&s_3=0_0_10_3&i_4=586&l_4=30&t_4=697&w_4=500&h_4=333&s_4=0_0_10_3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Hbt4rtK0L0
Thanks to all who share these videos
If anyone wants to support me and my channel you can do so here paypal.me/kathymello Anything received would go towards an Editor to upgrade what I can do
http://www.isstracker.com/ Recently added after I had a request for it
https://helioviewer.org/
For EARTHQUAKE monitor app. go to WOLTON.NET
https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/lasco-coronagraph
https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/wsa-enlil-solar-wind-prediction
http://www.swpc.noaa.gov/ for Aurora Predictions
http://www.earthquake3d.com/
http://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/wsa-enlil-solar-wind-prediction
SDO data is found at https://sdo.gsfc.nasa.gov/data/ and is "Courtesy of NASA/SDO and the AIA, EVE, and HMI science teams."
http://sosrff.tsu.ru/?page_id=7 for Schumann's Resonance
https://iswa.gsfc.nasa.gov/IswaSystemWebApp/index.jsp?i_1=388&l_1=540&t_1=696&w_1=516&h_1=307&s_1=0!3!0!SWMF2011wRCM.dst!&i_2=585&l_2=543&t_2=344&w_2=500&h_2=333&s_2=0_0_10_3&i_3=578&l_3=65&t_3=291&w_3=418&h_3=402&s_3=0_0_10_3&i_4=586&l_4=30&t_4=697&w_4=500&h_4=333&s_4=0_0_10_3
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