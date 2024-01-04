Who is the Israel of God in the New Testament? Mystery of scattered Israel now solved

A re-edited version of one of the most revealing expose' of how Christians have been lied to for the past 200 years. Who is scattered Israel in James 1:1 if Jews are grafted out due to unbelief?

Jas 1:1 James, a servant of God and of the Lord Jesus Christ, to the twelve tribes which are scattered abroad, greeting.

In this video we will see that the 12 tribes of Israel (Yashara'l) found also in Rev 7 as the 144000 is those that have come out of Mystery Babylon, the false 'Judaeo-Christian' (Judaism+Rome) paradigm, and begin to search for 'all truth'.

We, the scattered believers worldwide are the true heirs 'according to the promise' made to Abraham, for if you are Christs, then you are Abraham's seed, then you must be Jacob-Israel



The Qodesh Calendar, a KJV discovery, Moses calendar Messiah died on found concealed in the book of Acts: An uncomfortable truth



Although 'Midnight Ride' who presented this video 2 years ago, and have revealed much of this truth, are yet themselves to 'come out of her my people' and start keeping the true Calendar Messiah kept. Time is short, as we enter into the last days.



See my first videos after 12 years of study on the 'discovery of the Qodesh Calendar' that prove:

1. Saturday & Sunday is a lie

2. Rome week is not creation week

3. Judaism & Christianity have NEVER kept the calendar of Moses or Messiah

4. the History books are cooked, Christianity & Judaism are not the original faiths of the Old or New