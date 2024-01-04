Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who is the Israel of God in the New Testament? Mystery of scattered Israel now solved
channel image
The Qodesh Calendar
9 Subscribers
101 views
Published Yesterday

A re-edited version of one of the most revealing expose' of how Christians have been lied to for the past 200 years. Who is scattered Israel in James 1:1 if Jews are grafted out due to unbelief?

Jas 1:1 James, a servant of God and of the Lord Jesus Christ, to the twelve tribes which are scattered abroad, greeting.

In this video we will see that the 12 tribes of Israel (Yashara'l) found also in Rev 7 as the 144000 is those that have come out of Mystery Babylon, the false 'Judaeo-Christian' (Judaism+Rome) paradigm, and begin to search for 'all truth'.

We, the scattered believers worldwide are the true heirs 'according to the promise' made to Abraham, for if you are Christs, then you are Abraham's seed, then you must be Jacob-Israel

The Qodesh Calendar, a KJV discovery, Moses calendar Messiah died on found concealed in the book of Acts: An uncomfortable truth

Although 'Midnight Ride' who presented this video 2 years ago, and have revealed much of this truth, are yet themselves to 'come out of her my people' and start keeping the true Calendar Messiah kept. Time is short, as we enter into the last days.

See my first videos after 12 years of study on the 'discovery of the Qodesh Calendar' that prove:

1. Saturday & Sunday is a lie

2. Rome week is not creation week

3. Judaism & Christianity have NEVER kept the calendar of Moses or Messiah

4. the History books are cooked, Christianity & Judaism are not the original faiths of the Old or New

Keywords
bibleprophecyreligionsundaysaturdayhistorysabbathcalendar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket