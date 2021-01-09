© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christian Liberty & The Holy Spirit's Leading - Ep. 4 - The Smiths of Liberty
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • January 09, 2021
Life as a Christian means we've been set free by Christ, and set free to a sphere of freedom. Nevertheless, as believers we ought not use our freedom as a justification for fleshly living, but instead our liberty should be used to serve God and others. Join us in Episode 4 as we explore the meaning of being lead by the Spirit of God and how we ought to use our liberty.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.