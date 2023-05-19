Mr. Miles Guo: We never expect the United States to defeat the CCP. We just hope you will stop supporting the CCP

https://gettr.com/post/p2hbekweed7
0515 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
在2017年底到2018年初，美国中情局高级官员对郭文贵先生说：” 美国不会打倒中共的，中共是为美国人的利益服务的“。郭先生说：“我们从来没有指望美国能打倒中共，我们只希望你们不要再支持中共“。
From late 2017 to early 2018, senior U.S. CIA officials told Mr. Guo Wengui: "The U.S. will not defeat the CCP; the CCP serves the interests of Americans." Mr. Guo said, "We never expect the United States to defeat the CCP. We just hope you will stop supporting the CCP. “
