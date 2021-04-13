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Dr. Mark Trozzi - huge concerns with PCR.
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192 views • April 13, 2021
►http://www.FightTheFines.com
Dr. Mark Trozzi, a former anonymous whistleblower to Rebel News, now goes on the record and speaks out against the use of PCR tests for COVID-19 diagnosis in part one of this interview with David Menzies.
FULL REPORT from David Menzies: https://rebelne.ws/2ODQCW5
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
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An original video production by Rebel News.
Dr. Mark Trozzi, a former anonymous whistleblower to Rebel News, now goes on the record and speaks out against the use of PCR tests for COVID-19 diagnosis in part one of this interview with David Menzies.
FULL REPORT from David Menzies: https://rebelne.ws/2ODQCW5
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
Subscribe to the "Rebel News Clips" channel on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RebelNewsClips
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.
Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►Sign up for our free emails and newsletters! - https://rebelne.ws/emails
►Donate in cryptocurrency - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►Make a donation through PayPal - https://rebelne.ws/paypal
►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
RUMBLE - http://rebelne.ws/rumble
An original video production by Rebel News.
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