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5G 60 gigahertz is body's oxygen absorption frequency so 5G causes COVID-19 suffocation & high fever
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177 views • March 28, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2021). 5G 60 gigahertz is a military weapon used by the Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and their Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel father devils to depopulate the earth. 60 gigahertz is the frequency where the human body absorbs oxygen, so when they attack those people who took the Illuminati NWO 6,000 year old Atlantis Umbrella company’s Wuhan AI femtobot COVID-19 vaccine, they will not be able to breathe or absorb oxygen and thereby suffocating, and they will have high fever as the 5G weapon fries their brains and body. People will fall down dead, just like their test in the Wuhan vaccinated populace. They will kill off the people who received the first 3 injection vaccines, and cause a panic, so that the rest of the humans will take the 4th microneedle patch Luciferase biometric ID tattoo digital currency “Mark of the Beast” vaccine. The vaccine changes their human soul gene, so they will no longer have any souls that can be saved through the redemptive blood of Jesus and his work on the cross. God will no longer consider them humans. They will be nephilim and chimera gene spirits and Borg hive-mind zombies controlled by 5G brain wave control linked to their global neurolink Beast AntiChrist system that is controlled by the fallen angel demon-possessed black cube “black goo” Kaaba meteor quantum higher dimension spirit realm AI network. Anyone who refuses to receive the “Mark of the Beast” vaccine will be beheaded in their Illuminati NWO Nazi 5th Reich Atlantis 13 Reich revived nephilim civilization FEMA holocaust camps, and will not be able to buy or sell, just as the Bible prophesied. Why are all the religious Christian hordes and pastors silent about this, because they do not want to be assassinated, and their families massacred, and all their income cut off, and be cooked alive every day by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms, and ridiculed by their church donators and book customers and Christian ministry business customers and families and friends and bosses and employers and clients as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. They are a disgrace and cowardly traitors to our God and our human homo-sapiens specie. They are just afraid the Illuminati NWO silencing them by using their 5G weapon to cut off their breathing to give them COVID-19 respiratory problems, and frying their brain to give them COVID-19 high fevers so that their brains are cooked and they collapse dead. They are the fake religious Christian convert hordes. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
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