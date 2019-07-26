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Gillibrand releases $10 trillion climate change plan
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6 views • July 26, 2019
Kaltbaum Capital Management President Gary Kaltbaum, FOX Business Kristina Partsinevelos, Capitalist Pig Hedge Fund’s Jonathan Hoenig and Kadina Group President Gary B. Smith react to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s (D-N.Y.) $10 trillion climate change plan.
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