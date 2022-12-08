Create New Account
Drink Along w beerandgear 56 Upslope Int'l Series Japanese Lager 4.75/5
Beer and Gear
Published 16 hours ago

Another delicious brew from Upslope Brewing out of Boulder Co. This is their Japanese Rice Lager and she is Ichiban #1 goodRunning 4.9 for the ABV, 13 for the IBUs and the SRM is a by my eye 4.

An excellent warm weather crusher or just a nice smooth dinner beer, either way she's a new fav.

Thanks for coming by and spending some time w us.

Kampai !

E.

As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

