Drink Along w beerandgear 56 Upslope Int'l Series Japanese Lager 4.75/5

Another delicious brew from Upslope Brewing out of Boulder Co. This is their Japanese Rice Lager and she is Ichiban #1 goodRunning 4.9 for the ABV, 13 for the IBUs and the SRM is a by my eye 4.

An excellent warm weather crusher or just a nice smooth dinner beer, either way she's a new fav.

Thanks for coming by and spending some time w us.

Please Like, Share, and Remind

Kampai !

E.

As always we have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr