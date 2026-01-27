BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
THIS WOMAN NAILS IT ✅ WHILE LEGACY MEDIA IGNORES IT ❌
🚨 This woman nails it while Legacy media ignores it.


“Did you guys hear about the illegal immigrant that was arrested in Georgia yesterday for brutally raping an 11-year-old girl at knifepoint and forcing her ten year old little sister to watch after breaking into their bedroom?


Hmm, probably not, because you dumbasses have been so stuck on the five year old that was supposedly detained by ICE that with a 30 second Google search, you would have figured out that his dad actually ran and abandoned him and ICE wasn't going to leave a five-year-old by himself.


You guys are so clinically stupid it hurts.”


Source: https://x.com/GuntherEagleman/status/2015507493695148525


https://news.joshwho.net/p/illegal-immigrant-held-for-violent

