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BREAKING: UKRAINE, what is really going on?
BIOLABS, trafficking, laundering, you name it.
Ukraine is a crossroads of Europe and U.S. taxpayers are being ripped off to the tune of billions with no clear end in sight. This is another war that has to end and the U.S. needs to find a graceful exit out. Prolonging this war has the real potential to lead to a nuclear exchange.
And pouring good money after bad is never a good thing.