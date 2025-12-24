BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Angel Studios Partnership and Exciting New Expansion Plans for 2026 - Luke Griffin
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
0
3 views • 1 day ago

Counter Culture Ministries (CCM) is going strong thanks to the generous support of incredible viewers like you. Many Christian families are getting the guidance and resources they need, because of your generosity. CCM Executive Director Luke Griffin gives an update on the exciting new partnership with Angel Studios! He shares various ways you can support our mission from cash gifts, to donating appreciated stocks, business interests, real estate, and even cryptocurrency through The Signatry. Please consider becoming a monthly partner, which will help us establish a stable budget for next year, allowing us to plan accordingly. God has multiplied our message over the past 5 years, making the program available on over 35 TV networks, major podcast platforms, as well as 179 radio stations on American Family Radio. We would be honored to have you join this mission and help us reach more people with the Gospel in 2026.



TAKEAWAYS


The biggest expansion happened in June with our program launching on 11 more TV networks and we’ve seen major social media growth


We are seeking: one $10,000 monthly donor, two $5,000 monthly donors, and five $1,000 monthly donors at CounterCultureMom.com


You can also donate in a variety of ways: cryptocurrencies, appreciated stocks, and more by visiting TheSignatry.com


With a fully funded production, we can expand our radio reach from one weekend program to a daily show - we need your support



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

DONATE Cash Gifts: https://bit.ly/492Df8Y

DONATE Land, Cryptocurrency, Stocks Via The Signatry: https://thesignatry.com/

The Wingfeather Saga trailer: https://bit.ly/4p751G0

Josh Howerton video: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1154343929887351


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MINISTRIES

Website: https://counterculturemom.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CounterCultureMom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/counterculturemom/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #lukegriffin #communityservice #community #volunteer #service #givingback #nonprofit #volunteering #giveback #charity #love #volunteers #donate #communitysupport #makeadifference #helpingothers #leadership #philanthropy #communityfirst #communityoutreach #donation #nonprofitorganization #communityleader #bethechange


