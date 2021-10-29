© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Message From A Militia Leader: Time For The Rightful Rulers To Do Our Duty!
Follow
2
Share
Report
281 views • October 29, 2021
Capt. Karl Koenigs penned a moving statement regarding the times we are in, appealed to the US Constitution's provisions for the militia to enforce the law against all treasonous politicians, both Democrat and Republican, along with all Deep State actors and bureaucrats. I'll cover that as well as one arm the treasonous central government is pressing for war with the American people over: shot mandates.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-message-from-a-militia-leader-time-for-the-rightful-rulers-to-do-our-duty-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-message-from-a-militia-leader-time-for-the-rightful-rulers-to-do-our-duty-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.