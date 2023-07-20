WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Brief Timeline of the Worlds Greatest Lie. ( IRAQ WAR ONLY )

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
- Brief Timeline of the Worlds Greatest Lie. (
)
Twenty years ago, the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq was meant to topple a dictator and usher in a thriving democracy. Instead, Iraqis faced years of upheaval and chaos. Here's the timeline of notable events since the 2003 war. #Zionism #Evil #NWO #20YearsofMisery #IsraHell #USA #iraq #war #demoncracy #Islamaphobia
🇮🇱 #ISIS 🇺🇸 =
Israeli Secret Intelligence Services.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.