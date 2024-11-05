Putin reminds everyone that people in Donbass had considered Russian their native language and been forced to learn Ukrainian by Soviet Union as part of its 'indigenization' policy.

PUTIN SHOWS UKRAINE RESPECT WHILE ZELENSKY OOZES HATRED as Russian leader states Ukrainian culture has "charm and beauty"

Far cry from Mad Vlad #Zelensky’s policies of burning Russian language and culture to the ground, destroying monuments and criminalizing Russian speakers.