Bank Fraud REWARD! 100# of FREE MONEY to anyone who can identify it!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
For one thing, it is not clear how best to define money.” [Wow! Stand by for more eye-opening confessions folks!]
The Federal Reserve System, p. 10, Board of Governors, Washington, D.C., 1980
Money is entirely artificial …”*
The Monetary Authority of the Federal Reserve, p. 4, Board of Governors [* There ain’t none! Gone! Kaput!]
Banks create money by ‘monetizing’ the private debts of businesses, individuals and governments. That is, they create amounts of money against the value of those IOUs.
I Bet You Thought, N.Y. Federal Reserve Bank, p. 27 (1982), emph. added
Today, most coin and currency is ‘fiat’ money — money by virtue of government declaration and public acceptance. Fiat money isn’t valuable in itself and doesn’t represent a claim on gold or silver.