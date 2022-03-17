Volodymyr Zelensky: “Your visit to Kiev is a strong proof of support at this difficult time, and we are very grateful.”

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Volodymyr Zelensky: “Polish Prime Minister Mateus Moravitsky, Deputy Prime Minister Yarosław Kaczynski, Czech Prime Minister Piot Fiara and Prime Minister Janez Jansa of Slovenia. Your visit to Kiev is a strong proof of support at this difficult time, and we are very grateful.”