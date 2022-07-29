Scott Neely is a small business owner who works as a laborer nearly every day. He has watched politics fly by for decades. Scott said it never seemed to affect him much good or bad, until now. He has gotten tired of hearing career politicians and media people lie to him about what they’ll do for our nation. The truth is they are just working on getting reelected, and he has watched the state of Arizona begin shifting Left, which is not what makes Arizona great. That shift must stop. He would love the residents to join him in the fight for restoring the conservative principles that make Arizona Great. We won’t cower down to giant technology companies, or fear woke activists who want to defund our police and censor our speech. They do nothing about the border, waste our tax dollars, and indoctrinate our children with left-wing ideas that support "The Cancel culture. Scott says that we need bold leadership for Arizona to meet the challenges of tomorrow. To do that, it starts with your support. https://neelyforgovernor.com