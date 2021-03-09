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SHOCKING “DATA GAPS” IN NEW J&J VACCINE
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452 views • March 09, 2021
SHOCKING “DATA GAPS” IN NEW J&J VACCINE
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will mark the third #Covid19 vaccine approved by the FDA for emergency use, and the mainstream media is already praising it. Jefferey Jaxen breaks down the fine print on the experimental drug’s efficacy, as well as the unknown risks and data gaps published by the FDA themselves.
#JohnsonJohnson #VaccineRollout #VaccineSafety #VaccineEfficacy #FDA #DataGaps #EmergencyApproval #RiskVsReward #DelBigtree #TheHighWire
POSTED: March 9, 2021
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will mark the third #Covid19 vaccine approved by the FDA for emergency use, and the mainstream media is already praising it. Jefferey Jaxen breaks down the fine print on the experimental drug’s efficacy, as well as the unknown risks and data gaps published by the FDA themselves.
#JohnsonJohnson #VaccineRollout #VaccineSafety #VaccineEfficacy #FDA #DataGaps #EmergencyApproval #RiskVsReward #DelBigtree #TheHighWire
POSTED: March 9, 2021
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