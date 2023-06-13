“My Father Is From Pleiades”… Revelations Of An Extraterrestrial-Human Hybrid
😮 A truly remarkable story of Eddie Page - an E.T Human Hybrid, who claims that his father is from Pleiadies. Eddie also claims that he, and two of his sisters, were adopted by human families at the age of 1.
Courtesy of MegaCon – archived show late 1990s.
SOURCE:
https://youtu.be/f4caT3K7bFA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.