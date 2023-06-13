“My Father Is From Pleiades”… Revelations Of An Extraterrestrial-Human Hybrid





😮 A truly remarkable story of Eddie Page - an E.T Human Hybrid, who claims that his father is from Pleiadies. Eddie also claims that he, and two of his sisters, were adopted by human families at the age of 1.

Courtesy of MegaCon – archived show late 1990s.

SOURCE:

https://youtu.be/f4caT3K7bFA



