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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 42
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20 views • November 02, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we compare the Corinthian Ekklesia's lifestyle expectation of a disciple of Christ with the Apostle Paul's description of his actual lifestyle as a disciple of Christ, which is also consistent with the lifestyles of the other Apostles, in this age of the preparation period, . We analyze whether Paul's discipleship lifestyle description is unique or, instead, serves as an example for all true disciple of Christ. We also examine the lifestyle expectations of a believer promoted by the church system and discern whether such expectations are more consistent with those of the Corinthian ekklesia or the discipleship lifestyle described by the Apostle Paul.
In this episode, we compare the Corinthian Ekklesia's lifestyle expectation of a disciple of Christ with the Apostle Paul's description of his actual lifestyle as a disciple of Christ, which is also consistent with the lifestyles of the other Apostles, in this age of the preparation period, . We analyze whether Paul's discipleship lifestyle description is unique or, instead, serves as an example for all true disciple of Christ. We also examine the lifestyle expectations of a believer promoted by the church system and discern whether such expectations are more consistent with those of the Corinthian ekklesia or the discipleship lifestyle described by the Apostle Paul.
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