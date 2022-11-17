Create New Account
The Job of Restoration-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-nov 16 2022
Published 11 days ago |

When Our Brothers and Sisters in Christ Fall Prey to Satan's Temptation, We Need to Help with Restoring Their Fellowship with God. The Lord Should Constantly be on our Mind as We Continually Seek Him Out and Stay in Fellowship with God. Quotation of Kenneth Wuest About the Cleansing by Jesus' Blood with Fellowship

jesusend timesbible sermon

