The Job of Restoration-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-nov 16 2022

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When Our
Brothers and Sisters in Christ Fall Prey to Satan's Temptation, We Need
to Help with Restoring Their Fellowship with God. The Lord Should
Constantly be on our Mind as We Continually Seek Him Out and Stay in
Fellowship with God. Quotation of Kenneth Wuest About the Cleansing by
Jesus' Blood with Fellowship