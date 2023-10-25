Teaching Children About Conspiracies - #SolutionsWatch



The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel





SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-tuttleconspiracies/

How do you introduce conspiracy reality to young learners in an age-appropriate way? Good question. To help us answer it, today Connor Boyack joins us once again to discuss the latest installment in the Tuttle Twins series: The Tuttle Twins Guide to True Conspiracies. By introducing documentable history from Operation Mockingbird to the Gulf of Tonkin to the Great Reset in a simple and easily understandable way, this book helps adolescents as they begin questioning authority, seeking truth, and learning to speak truth to power.

