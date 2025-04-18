FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdrministries.org. His email is [email protected].

In his video sermon, pastor Craig speaks on how to be strong in adversity. We are to be strong and of a good courage as we often read about in the Bible including Moses to Joshua in Joshua 1:9: Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.





In these end times of growing anti-Christian sentiment, let’s remain faithful to Christ and be strong in adversity.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]



