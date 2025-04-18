© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdrministries.org. His email is [email protected].
In his video sermon, pastor Craig speaks on how to be strong in adversity. We are to be strong and of a good courage as we often read about in the Bible including Moses to Joshua in Joshua 1:9: Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.
In these end times of growing anti-Christian sentiment, let’s remain faithful to Christ and be strong in adversity.
