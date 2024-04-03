Avoid Fake Thumbnails

In this video I stated that I would use a particular shot as the thumbnail for this video. I have not discovered how to choose the frame or impose a thumbnail on Facebook or Telegram so those will be whichever frame that platform chooses, but they WILL be a frame from the video.



Fake thumbnails are a lie. They are dishonest. They are clickbait designed to increase the apparent viewer numbers (so their income goes up).



The case I pointed out here is particularly egregious and offensive to me as a Christian. There are, however, many, many other cases in point for you to beware of.



