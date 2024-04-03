Avoid Fake Thumbnails

In this video I stated that I would use a particular shot as the thumbnail for this video. I have not discovered how to choose the frame or impose a thumbnail on Facebook or Telegram so those will be whichever frame that platform chooses, but they WILL be a frame from the video.
Fake thumbnails are a lie. They are dishonest. They are clickbait designed to increase the apparent viewer numbers (so their income goes up).
The case I pointed out here is particularly egregious and offensive to me as a Christian. There are, however, many, many other cases in point for you to beware of.
#clickbait, #lie, #dishonest
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.