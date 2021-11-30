EVIDENCE THAT THEY KNEW THE COVID JAB WOULD KILL THOUSANDS BY DR. VERNON COLEMAN

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All The Honest News Fit To Publish
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Dr Vernon Coleman: https://VernonColeman.com https://VernonColeman.org
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Dr. Vernon Coleman's new video series in which he'll be uploading a weekly video every Wednesday at 7PM (UK time) called, 'Dr Vernon Coleman's Wednesday Review' - packed with news, questions, answers and solutions.
International best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, reports that the Bank of England and the British Government are introducting a programmable digital currency which will be used to control your spending habits. This is the first proof that social credit is coming to the West. Dr Coleman also assess propaganda in schools, Matt Hancock's terminalogical inexactitude, two-faced government policies and more absurd hypocrisy at COP26 in Glasgow. He also discusses mandatory jabs and why deaths will soar this winter.
From Dr. Vernon Coleman
Earth Newspaper – A Major Source of Information
If you’re looking for a cache of information about covid-19 I suggest you take a look at EarthNewspaper.com which contains over 2,250 articles about covid-19 – it is said to be the largest archive of covid-19 articles and videos online and I believe it. We are fighting a war and EarthNewspaper.com is a valuable asset in the war – an asset too often under-estimated. The site’s tagline is `All the Honest News Fit to Publish’. If you’re looking for a way to help the Resistance Movement I suggest you subscribe and make a donation to EarthNewspaper.com
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EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
Ten informative articles, news stories, and videos are published daily.
Dozens more are published throughout the day on 24/7 News and Archive
Over 4,900 articles and videos have been published and archived.
These posts are achieved by day and month; and searchable by over 1,100 categories.
The category section also shows how many posts there are per category.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
EarthNewspaper.com 24/7 News And Archive: All The Honest News Fit To Publish
Dozens of informative articles, news stories and videos published throughout the day.
Hundreds published and archived monthly, with hundreds of the latest Covid-19 posts.
https://earthnewspaper.com/24-7-news-archive
With over 2,300 posts, EarthNewspaper.com has the largest archive of COVID-19 articles and videos online.
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
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