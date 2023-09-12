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Ep. 6 Pastor Ray - Strongholds and Demonic Domination
SpiritWarrior
SpiritWarrior
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18 views • September 12, 2023

Pastor Ray is back and share some very important information strongholds and demonic domination. One of the core tenants of Unleashing Spirit Warriors is to understand the "weapons of our warfare" are and how to use them as 2 Corinthians 10:3-4 tells us. Pastor Ray is going to take us into verse 5 and give us more details on strongholds and how to deal with them. He will also talk about demonic domination or how the enemy can keep you where he wants you.

Resources referenced in this episode:


Isaiah Saldivar has also a website and You Tube ministry where he teaches on deliverance, how the enemy operates and has even done live deliverance on you tube. If think you are in need of deliverance or want to know more check out his website at https://www.isaiahsaldivar.com where you can find a map of people close to you doing deliverance along with others tools and information to help fight your true enemy.


Bob Larson had a large impact on both Pastor Ray and I. We both listened to him almost 20 years ago when he had a live radio show doing deliverance and TV show teaching on deliverance and how the enemy operates. Bob was doing deliverance ministry long before many people got involved. He has written many books and has hours of teaching on deliverance and how the demonic operates.


YT Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/boblarsonexorcism


Past Vladimir Savhuch is pastor of Hungry Generation church in Pasco WA. He talks about a lot of different subjects and his church is geared more toward young adults.


Hungry Gen Church: https://hungrygen.com/

YT Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/VladimirSavchuk


About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:

Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!


Website: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/

About: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/about/

Support: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/help-support/

Keywords
feardepressionhateragedominationguiltangershamebitternessdoubtself doubtdespairresentmentlegal rightscondemnationrejectiondemonic strongholdsself hatestrongholdsself hatredsoul tiesdemonic dominationworthlessnessfalse guiltfalse shame
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