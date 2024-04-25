Create New Account
A Light to the Gentiles-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 24 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published 17 hours ago

As the Jewish People Were the Apple of God's Eye, All Others Were -- In Contrast -- Dogs. But, When Israel Rejects Christ As Their King (Over and Over Again), God Mercifully Blinds Them and Redirects the Gospel of the Grace of God to the Gentiles.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

