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BBC COVID MAN IS ACTOR, YET ANOTHER ACTOR! HUGO TALKS
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20 views • July 18, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R9znohvMgm5e/
July 17, 2021
For decades the British public have placed their trust in the integrity of the MSM lead by the BBC which the people fund with their TV license. Now, this 'modern breed of BBC have sold out on elder statesmen an women. It seems morals and principles do not exist. Many people have placed too much trust in the msm to question the ethics or the necessity of or why a dna shot is required. Producers, editors, presenters (here are no true journalists left allowed to speak against the narrative) HAVE SOLD OUR ELDERLY PEOPLE DOWN THE RIVER. Many senior citizens and others not able to find the truth have been murdered and the BBC don't look back and keep peddling out the lies and propaganda. NUREMBERG MK II AWAITS..
Here are relevant links – https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-57840825
https://www.mandy.com/uk/entertainer/paul-godfrey
http://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/4441041/celebs-go-dating-towie-bobby-norris-paul-godfrey-bonded/amp/
https://www.instagram.com/paulgodfrey__/
July 17, 2021
For decades the British public have placed their trust in the integrity of the MSM lead by the BBC which the people fund with their TV license. Now, this 'modern breed of BBC have sold out on elder statesmen an women. It seems morals and principles do not exist. Many people have placed too much trust in the msm to question the ethics or the necessity of or why a dna shot is required. Producers, editors, presenters (here are no true journalists left allowed to speak against the narrative) HAVE SOLD OUR ELDERLY PEOPLE DOWN THE RIVER. Many senior citizens and others not able to find the truth have been murdered and the BBC don't look back and keep peddling out the lies and propaganda. NUREMBERG MK II AWAITS..
Here are relevant links – https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-57840825
https://www.mandy.com/uk/entertainer/paul-godfrey
http://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/4441041/celebs-go-dating-towie-bobby-norris-paul-godfrey-bonded/amp/
https://www.instagram.com/paulgodfrey__/
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