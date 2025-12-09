BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Prayer Changes Hearts and the Nation - Kathy Branzell - Freedom Alive® Ep167
Liberty Counsel
Liberty Counsel
In today’s culture, it often seems we have to battle in the courts for the right to pray publicly on the football field, over the school loudspeaker, or in front of an abortion facility. But there’s a law that encourages us to pray for America! Kathy Branzell is the president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force. On this episode, Kathy shares how we can better implement the power of prayer in our lives and for our nation.

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

Originally premiered Dec 7, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm

schooleducationabortionprayerfaithculture
