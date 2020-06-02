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Democrats Running Clandestine Psyop To Overthrow Trump
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190 views • June 02, 2020
This is a teaser video for an in depth report on IIA, or Interactive Internet Activities, psychological operations (PSYOPS) ran on social media. Originally designed for military use in foreign conflicts by cyber-security contractors, it is now being deployed by the Democrat party here in the United States to destroy the Trump administration
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