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Episode 21 - Adam Wagener Talks About Interviews With Those Who Died And Returned To Tell The Tale
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What if death isn’t the end—but the beginning of something far greater? Today i'm joined by Adam Wagener of the podcast YouTube channel My Spirit Lives On where he interviews people who have crossed over and glimpsed the spiritual world and returned forever changed.


Adam discusses the commonalities and experiences of his dozens of guests he has received testimony from. This is a fascinating subject that has been contemplated by every culture since antiquity and has been verified in the modern age with scientific evidence.


Adam's YouTube channel:

 www.youtube.com/@MySpiritLivesOn


My Spirit Lives On "X"x.com/myspiritliveson

My Spirit Live On "IG"instagram.com/myspiritlives.on


And if you're looking for a vacation in Southern Utah near Zion National Park, check out his vacation rentals at:


www.libertyvacationalrental.com


Keywords
spiritualafterlifelifeafterdeath
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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