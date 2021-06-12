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Horses on Pasture managed with a Drone
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13 views • June 12, 2021
In this episode, we discuss utilizing a drone to manage horses. We have found utilizing a drone for daily inspection of the horses saves me time and keeps the horses healthier. One of the main tricks for using a drone for any livestock management is to let the drone hover and observe animal behavior.
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