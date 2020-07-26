They Admitted On The News In 1971 - Vaccines Proven Ineffective And Cause Cancer But Given To Thousands Of US Soldiers!!!

AS SHOWN ON TV BACK IN THE DAYS - PROOF GOVERNMENT CONTINUES TO PROPAGATE AND PUSH VACCINES BY TELLING YOU ARE BAD PERSON IF YOU DON’T TAKE THEM EVEN THOUGH THEY ADMIT THESE VACCINES ARE INEFFECTIVE AND CONTAIN CONTAMINANTS THAT CAUSE CANCER



“Today doctors at Federal CDC acknowledge the flu vaccine at the recommended dosages is ineffective while in a larger dose that can be harmful. However, flu vaccine is still recommended for old people and chronically ill"

“Last month Senate subcommittee headed Abraham Rubinoff charged that Federal Government wasn’t good enough job of informing the public about ineffective vaccines. Scientist at the division of Biologic Standards test vaccines for their potencies and safety before licensing them for public use. However, division does not determine effectiveness of the vaccine. That is left to the manufacturers A case in point is influenza vaccine. Scientist in charge working on the flu during the 1960’s found it to be ineffective, said they refused to give it to their own families. Two were transferred to other work, a 3rd left the division. And over the entire 10-year period not one word of their unfavorable findings was allowed to be published. “

“In a more serious case involving relationship between the leaders of the division and their scientists involves the Adenovirus vaccine ,a vaccine given to thousands of American soldiers to prevent certain cold-like symptoms, when it was shown that vaccine contained a contaminant which caused cancer in laboratory animals ,it was taken off the market.”

“For 3 years American soldiers were injected with a cold preventing vaccine which was causing cancer in laboratory animals.

Dr Roderick Murray: “It was more important to use the vaccine then take them off the market and remove the agent”.