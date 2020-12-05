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Manizales, Colombia: Tartaria coverup in progress?
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245 views • December 05, 2020
Today, I am taking a look at Manizales, Caldas, Colombia. It is a little city way high up in the Andes mountains in Colombia’s Eje Cafetero. It, like most other places, has quite a bit of strange and out of place architecture and evidence of the mudflood. Let’s take a look and see what I mean.
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Music used in the video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62P_JYiA0Kk
You can donate here as a monthly Bitcoin patron on my librepatron:
https://librepatron.cipherassetanalysis.com
You can donate here to my guerilla fundraising page:
https://btcpay.cipherassetanalysis.com/apps/sowsjkDYftmAAWsi7ZuJ22NNCut/crowdfund
My blog: https://runfox.tk/wp
Music used in the video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62P_JYiA0Kk
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