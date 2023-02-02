Good Stewards Of The Manifold Grace Of God-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-FEB 2 2023

"As every man hath received the gift, even so minister the same one to another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God." 1 Peter 4:10 (KJB)



On this episode of 'Rightly Dividing', your King James Bible has a lot to say about how we are stewards of the ministry the Lord has given us, and if you're saved, you are absolutely 'in the ministry' on some level, (it's not really optional). But in the process of uncovering what the scripture says about stewardship, and we will look at it as it relates to the Kingdom of Heaven and the Kingdom of God, we find some strange and fascinating things along the way. Not the least of which is discovering that if we are willing to serve the Lord Jesus here and now, that He will serve us in the age to come as we shall see in multiple examples. If that doesn't blow your mind, nothing will. Join us on this episode of 'Rightly Dividing' as we see what it means to truly be a good steward of what the Lord has given us and called us to do with it.

