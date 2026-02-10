© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This early-80s Synth-Pop / Minimal New-Wave track at 145 BPM features a dry 909-inspired kick, sharp snare, claps on 2 & 4, and a mono synth-bass looping root–♭7–5–♭7, A bright analog synth lead trades off with a thin, icy pad, Vocals—male or female—are flat, detached, with short delay, while group “Yeah!” or “Right!” interjections punctuate, Tight mix locks groove to bass pulse and claps, highlighting a polished and slyly ironic atmosphere
[Intro – bass riff + clap groove]
(Click-click)
Smile for the camera—time to begin.
[Verse 1 – clipped vocal]
Polish the shoes, press the tie,
Brush that question from your eye.
Stand in line, look straight ahead,
Say the words you’ve always said.
[Chorus – dry chant rhythm]
Model citizen, don’t blink,
Stay inside the frame you think.
Model citizen, just right,
Keep that posture through the night.
[Verse 2 – same pulse]
Perfect manners, steady tone,
All opinions pre-approved and cloned.
Every face a barcode grin,
Scan it twice, then plug it in.
[Chorus – repeat with extra synth stab]
Model citizen, don’t blink,
Stay inside the frame you think.
Model citizen, just right,
Keep that posture through the night.
[Bridge – drop to kick + clap only]
Clock hands spin, still I smile,
Counting steps the proper style.
Someone coughs, alarms will ring,
Perfection’s such a fragile thing.
[Break – short synth solo answering bass]
(dun-dun-dun-da-da)
[Chorus – full groove returns]
Model citizen, don’t blink,
Stay inside the frame you think.
Model citizen, just right,
Keep that posture through the night.
Model citizen, stay true,
World’s reflecting back at you.
[Outro – bass loop fades, voice half-spoken]
Click… done…
Everybody looks so good tonight.