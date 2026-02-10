This early-80s Synth-Pop / Minimal New-Wave track at 145 BPM features a dry 909-inspired kick, sharp snare, claps on 2 & 4, and a mono synth-bass looping root–♭7–5–♭7, A bright analog synth lead trades off with a thin, icy pad, Vocals—male or female—are flat, detached, with short delay, while group “Yeah!” or “Right!” interjections punctuate, Tight mix locks groove to bass pulse and claps, highlighting a polished and slyly ironic atmosphere

[Intro – bass riff + clap groove]

(Click-click)

Smile for the camera—time to begin.



[Verse 1 – clipped vocal]

Polish the shoes, press the tie,

Brush that question from your eye.

Stand in line, look straight ahead,

Say the words you’ve always said.



[Chorus – dry chant rhythm]

Model citizen, don’t blink,

Stay inside the frame you think.

Model citizen, just right,

Keep that posture through the night.



[Verse 2 – same pulse]

Perfect manners, steady tone,

All opinions pre-approved and cloned.

Every face a barcode grin,

Scan it twice, then plug it in.



[Chorus – repeat with extra synth stab]

Model citizen, don’t blink,

Stay inside the frame you think.

Model citizen, just right,

Keep that posture through the night.



[Bridge – drop to kick + clap only]

Clock hands spin, still I smile,

Counting steps the proper style.

Someone coughs, alarms will ring,

Perfection’s such a fragile thing.



[Break – short synth solo answering bass]

(dun-dun-dun-da-da)



[Chorus – full groove returns]

Model citizen, don’t blink,

Stay inside the frame you think.

Model citizen, just right,

Keep that posture through the night.

Model citizen, stay true,

World’s reflecting back at you.



[Outro – bass loop fades, voice half-spoken]

Click… done…

Everybody looks so good tonight.



