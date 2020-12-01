Mutual Maskerbation

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They say history repeats itself, but who would’ve thought history would be repeating so soon. In just a few months we are back to government mandated lockdowns and more arguing about PCR testing. We might’ve failed the first time this happened but maybe this is the universe playing the same story on repeat hoping we get it right this time. So let’s learn from past mistakes and change the end of this repeating story. Freedom is non-negotiable, it can’t be put on hold or be taken away, because if it can, then it never really existed at all.
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