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Vatican’s ecumenical movement: antichrist pope wants a one world religion (6)
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62 views • April 27, 2022
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Credits to brother Jim. His channel is ThirstyforTruth. Please subscribe to his channel.
The Roman pontiff, who is antichrist, man of sin, son of perdition and wicked one, has been moving forward with his one world religion agenda through various well publicized meetings with Muslim, Orthodox and Protestant leaders. The antichrist is slowly setting the stage where the false messiah will soon be revealed and usher in the enforcement of the mark (enforcement of Sunday law) of the beast (Vatican).
This one world religion – Chrislam – will deny Christ as the Son of God and His holy law, His holy and eternal ten commandments. Presently, Chrislam is in the works as many pastors have openly said that allah is the same as the Christian God of the universe including SDA pastors!
The antichrist pope is moving forward with satan’s new world order agenda with the help of his co-horts in Washington DC, which is now under the Vatican’s control. The Vatican created Islam and Chrislam, which sees the increasing unity between fallen Christianity and Islam, will lead to the second martyrdom of Christians in Revelation 20:4.
Regardless of the situation that you find yourself as a follower of Christ, always remain faithful to the Son of the living God: reject the ways of this world, put your complete faith in Christ Jesus and through the Holy Spirit, keep His word including His holy and eternal commandments, which represent His love (Exodus 20; John 14:15; 1 John 5:3) and you’ll receive eternal life in His kingdom (Revelation 14:12; 22:14).
To all members of the Catholic, Orthodox, Adventist and Protestant churches, I beseech you, friends, GET OUT of Babylon (Revelation 18:4-5) and follow the true Christ of the Bible and His law, which governs heaven and His universe (Exodus 20:3-17).
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to brother Jim. His channel is ThirstyforTruth. Please subscribe to his channel.
The Roman pontiff, who is antichrist, man of sin, son of perdition and wicked one, has been moving forward with his one world religion agenda through various well publicized meetings with Muslim, Orthodox and Protestant leaders. The antichrist is slowly setting the stage where the false messiah will soon be revealed and usher in the enforcement of the mark (enforcement of Sunday law) of the beast (Vatican).
This one world religion – Chrislam – will deny Christ as the Son of God and His holy law, His holy and eternal ten commandments. Presently, Chrislam is in the works as many pastors have openly said that allah is the same as the Christian God of the universe including SDA pastors!
The antichrist pope is moving forward with satan’s new world order agenda with the help of his co-horts in Washington DC, which is now under the Vatican’s control. The Vatican created Islam and Chrislam, which sees the increasing unity between fallen Christianity and Islam, will lead to the second martyrdom of Christians in Revelation 20:4.
Regardless of the situation that you find yourself as a follower of Christ, always remain faithful to the Son of the living God: reject the ways of this world, put your complete faith in Christ Jesus and through the Holy Spirit, keep His word including His holy and eternal commandments, which represent His love (Exodus 20; John 14:15; 1 John 5:3) and you’ll receive eternal life in His kingdom (Revelation 14:12; 22:14).
To all members of the Catholic, Orthodox, Adventist and Protestant churches, I beseech you, friends, GET OUT of Babylon (Revelation 18:4-5) and follow the true Christ of the Bible and His law, which governs heaven and His universe (Exodus 20:3-17).
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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