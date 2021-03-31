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David Anthony: It's Donald Trump Who Pushed The "Satanic" Vaccine Agenda Through![30.03.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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142 views • March 31, 2021
'Donald Trump is nothing but a puppet of the grand masters "JEWS" who control all things'

King James Video Ministries: Donald Trump Admits To Pushing The Vaccine Agenda Through
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My pillow guy is humiliated about his lawsuit. Claims Trump back in office in august! [31.03.2021]
"Jesse talks about two recent media appearances by My Pillow Guy Mike Lindell.
He claims to be starting his own social media outlet to compete with YouTube and also is claiming to be bringing “ALL OF HIS EVIDENCE” before the U.S. Supreme Court which will “make the 2020 election go bye-bye” and make Donald Trump President again in August!"
LIFE OF ILLUSION
David Anthony
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENRQRPTi1IwI/
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King James Video Ministries
Location: United States
2.87K subscribers
Joined Feb 13, 2016
378,331 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxYVdnDCwDNvZndV6D6G5wg
https://www.kingjamesvideoministries.com/covid-19-facts

KingJamesVideoMinistries Published March 30, 2021
https://rumble.com/vf73m3-donald-trump-admits-to-pushing-the-vaccine-agenda-through.html
--
Source:
LIFE OF ILLUSION
David Anthony
750 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VsFJ3tRF6yTI/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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