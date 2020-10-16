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Viola Moonshape — Smog Part One (Official Video)
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17 views • October 16, 2020
Did it take some time after
Even as they did play?
Did it take some time after
Or was it all just a laughter?
Did it not take you by surprise
How my world wells with tears?
Just thinking about it
How the mess begins, darling
How the mess, the mess begins, darling
Only there in the night
When it starts to fall
Only there in the night
Do I see my fault
Only there in the night
Incognito deal
Only there in the night
Deliberate deal
Only there in the night
Reaction is served
Only in serving the cause of all causes
Only in serving the cause
Does the dust settle
How long will it take me?
Only to feel for you
Video — "Smog Part One"
Performance by Viola Moonshape
Concept, art direction, and videography by Donald Ptahotep
Costume and make-up by Pushki Lutz
Filmed in Sweden in July 2020
Copyright © 2020 Viola Moonshape
Song — "Smog Part One"
Part 1 in Gb major
Part 2 in E major
Written, performed, and recorded by Viola Moonshape in April 2020
Mixed by Viola and Brahma in September 2020
Mastered by Brahma in October 2020
Copyright © 2020 Viola Moonshape
Blog on "Smog Part One" https://violamoonshape.com/blog/f/on-...
For instrumentation and signal paths
https://soundcloud.com/viola-moonshap...
Stills on https://www.instagram.com/viola_moons...
https://violamoonshape.com
Even as they did play?
Did it take some time after
Or was it all just a laughter?
Did it not take you by surprise
How my world wells with tears?
Just thinking about it
How the mess begins, darling
How the mess, the mess begins, darling
Only there in the night
When it starts to fall
Only there in the night
Do I see my fault
Only there in the night
Incognito deal
Only there in the night
Deliberate deal
Only there in the night
Reaction is served
Only in serving the cause of all causes
Only in serving the cause
Does the dust settle
How long will it take me?
Only to feel for you
Video — "Smog Part One"
Performance by Viola Moonshape
Concept, art direction, and videography by Donald Ptahotep
Costume and make-up by Pushki Lutz
Filmed in Sweden in July 2020
Copyright © 2020 Viola Moonshape
Song — "Smog Part One"
Part 1 in Gb major
Part 2 in E major
Written, performed, and recorded by Viola Moonshape in April 2020
Mixed by Viola and Brahma in September 2020
Mastered by Brahma in October 2020
Copyright © 2020 Viola Moonshape
Blog on "Smog Part One" https://violamoonshape.com/blog/f/on-...
For instrumentation and signal paths
https://soundcloud.com/viola-moonshap...
Stills on https://www.instagram.com/viola_moons...
https://violamoonshape.com
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