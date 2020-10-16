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Viola Moonshape — Smog Part One (Official Video)
Viola Moonshape
Viola Moonshape
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17 views • October 16, 2020
Did it take some time after
Even as they did play?
Did it take some time after
Or was it all just a laughter?
Did it not take you by surprise
How my world wells with tears?
Just thinking about it
How the mess begins, darling
How the mess, the mess begins, darling

Only there in the night
When it starts to fall
Only there in the night
Do I see my fault
Only there in the night
Incognito deal
Only there in the night
Deliberate deal
Only there in the night
Reaction is served
Only in serving the cause of all causes
Only in serving the cause
Does the dust settle

How long will it take me?
Only to feel for you


Video — "Smog Part One"
Performance by Viola Moonshape
Concept, art direction, and videography by Donald Ptahotep
Costume and make-up by Pushki Lutz
Filmed in Sweden in July 2020
Copyright © 2020 Viola Moonshape

Song — "Smog Part One"
Part 1 in Gb major
Part 2 in E major
Written, performed, and recorded by Viola Moonshape in April 2020
Mixed by Viola and Brahma in September 2020
Mastered by Brahma in October 2020
Copyright © 2020 Viola Moonshape

Blog on "Smog Part One" https://violamoonshape.com/blog/f/on-...

For instrumentation and signal paths
https://soundcloud.com/viola-moonshap...

Stills on https://www.instagram.com/viola_moons...

https://violamoonshape.com
Keywords
music videoavantgardemoonshape
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy