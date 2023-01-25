Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEXT: Unvaxxed condemned for negligence: Blood on their hands for not warning others of vaxx risks
577 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

A new article condemns the unvaxxed for not doing enough to warn their fellow humans of known and potential vaccine risks.

https://iqfy.com/unvaccinated-silence/

It seems to be a parody of another article and would be right at home on the satirical website of The Babylon Bee.

https://theconversation.com/covid-unvaccinated-people-may-be-seen-as-free-riders-and-face-discrimination-196423

The article's message fits perfectly with the patterns of the past years.

First of all, dissidents have been viciously condemned, ridiculed, insulted and excluded this whole time.

The so-called anti-vaxxers have been condemned for endangering public health by spreading so-called medical misinformation, thereby causing vaccine hesitancy.

https://www.hhs.gov/surgeongeneral/priorities/health-misinformation/index.html

Next, they are likely to be condemned for spreading too little so-called misinformation and not causing enough vaccine hesitancy.

Second of all, the victim mindset is common nowadays. In this dysfunctional mindset, others are not only blamed for causing all your problems, but are also expected to solve all of them. The individual feels or takes no responsibility for preventing and solving their own problems. It's always someone else's fault and responsibility.

Mirrored - frankploegman

Keywords
sheepleorder followersdumbasses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket