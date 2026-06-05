Keanu is Confused 3.0 + 1.0. There is (no) spoon.

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The final chapter in Keanu's confuzzlement. At last, the dude can finally be at peace... Merry Xmas 2022.

The final chapter in Keanu's confuzzlement. At last, the dude can finally be at peace... Merry Xmas 2022.

The final chapter in Keanu's confuzzlement. At last, the dude can finally be at peace... Merry Xmas 2022.

Chapters

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