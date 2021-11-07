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WAKE UP! Nothing Happens by 'Coincidence'!... [06.11.2021]
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123 views • November 07, 2021
'There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!'
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
Tamara: I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth. You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal.
https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2
Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew
17,810 Views nov 6, 2021
A Call For An Uprising - 525K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1DBulbSb-CM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv_-yc055n1fxFfTYpdaKBg
https://www.youtube.com/c/ACallForAnUprising2/videos
www.acallforanuprising.com
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
Tamara: I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth. You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal.
https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2
Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew
17,810 Views nov 6, 2021
A Call For An Uprising - 525K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1DBulbSb-CM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv_-yc055n1fxFfTYpdaKBg
https://www.youtube.com/c/ACallForAnUprising2/videos
www.acallforanuprising.com
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